All India Kisan Congress hails party's five guarantees for farmers

The All India Kisan Congress on Wednesday lauded the party for offering five guarantees to farmers in its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that they will go a long way in ameliorating the plight of farmers in the country.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the national executive of the All India Kisan Congress, its chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira said a unanimous resolution was passed at the executive meeting today thanking Congress president Mallkarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi for these guarantees.

Khaira said the first guarantee, that of a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops as per the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations will fulfill the long-pending demand of farmers from across the country.

In order to address the farm loan waiver issue, he said, the party has announced a guarantee to create a permanent 'Agriculture Loan Waiver Commission' to waive off the loans of farmers and determine the amount of the waiver. He said the commission would work out how to provide debt relief to farmers.