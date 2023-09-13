All states must work unitedly to finish off anti-national elements: K’taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made an appeal that all states must work unitedly to finish off anti-national elements in the country.

Addressing the South India DGP’s Coordination Conference at Bengaluru on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, "Different crimes, including cybercrimes are coming to light in the state. Anti-national elements are present in Karnataka, Kerala and other states as well. The states need to work unitedly in the matter of terrorism,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that legal hurdles must be removed to work unitedly in handling terrorism. The awareness must be created in this regard and good security has to be ensured.