Karnataka not in a position to release Cauvery water to TN, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state is in no position to release Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, as it doesn't have enough water storage, due to lack of adequate rainfall in the river basin region.

This statement from Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, came after Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) today recommended that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

"I'm making it clear that we don't have water. They (CWRC) have given the order (recommendation), tomorrow the matter is going before the higher committee -- Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), where our Secretary will be there, he is a member of it. The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) and I discussed the matter in the morning and we have told our officials that we will not be able to release water," Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.