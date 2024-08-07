All that Rabindranath Tagore stood for is sought to be destroyed by ruling ideology: Congress

On the death anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the Congress on Wednesday, 7 August said his legacy is dishonoured daily and all that he championed is sought to be destroyed by the ruling ideology that is "anchored in prejudice, bigotry and divisiveness".

A poet, playwright, composer, philosopher, painter and reformer, Tagore was the first Asian Nobel laureate.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today is the 83rd death anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore is unique and iconic in so many ways."

"He, of course, wrote the national anthem of India. One of his greatest compositions was adopted as the national anthem of Bangladesh," Ramesh said in a post on X.