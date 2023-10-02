Looking back on Gandhi's and Tagore’s indigenous approach to education

In the spring of 1915, a group from the Phoenix experiment in South Africa, where Gandhiji had founded in 1904 a community in the Tolstoy Farm, were welcomed at Santiniketan by Rabindranath Tagore.

C.F. Andrews, who had made Santiniketan his home, had suggested that Gandhi and a group of his followers should come to Santiniketan when returning to work in India.

Both Gandhi and Tagore felt that an experiment in education should be the basis for rediscovering an authentic indigenous identity founded on the cultural experience of India. Tagore had initiated a type of schooling different from the western model introduced by colonial institutions concerned to provide its local government with literate and motivated intellectuals.

For Rabindranath Tagore, his childhood experience of schooling had been a frustrating and crushing process, encaging his creative mind. He believed that a better and the true way to broaden horizons of a young person was to learn through a natural environment, and in harmony with the whole of creation. In 1901 he had initiated an ashram school where children were liberated from closed classrooms and allowed to play and learn in the open under the trees.