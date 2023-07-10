PM loses no chance to claim Mahatma's legacy, govt threatens to raze Gandhian institute: Congress

Congress on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre saying the people from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi adopted village stood up against him when his government threatened to demolish buildings belonging to the Gandhian institute, Sarva Sewa Sangh.

The Congress said the Prime Minister loses no chance to claim Mahatma Gandhi's legacy but at the same time he sees it fit to destroy Gandhian institutions built by people like Vinoba Bhave and Jayaprakash Narayan.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "Prime Minister Modi's adopted village stood up against him when his government threatened to demolish buildings belonging to the Gandhian institute, Sarva Sewa Sangh."