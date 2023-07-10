Normalising the disparagement of Gandhi and his ideals

We can and must blame the powers that be, those that shape the narrative and fill up endless hours of airtime and light social media beacons to sell the idea that Gandhi is not our real hero. But that they are able to carry this narrative so successfully also tells us that Gandhi’s ideals are not really embedded in the hearts and minds of Indians. So, blame also must be shared by all of those who are known as Gandhians.

There is little dispute that as the Gandhians of an earlier generation aged and moved on, there has been a lack of new energy (barring a few exceptions) to build Gandhian thinking and offer it to a new generation for a new era. A vast majority of the youth memorised Gandhi’s messages for a formal exam but never really critically examined or accepted the thinking, let alone internalise it. The charade of paying obeisance to Gandhi while disregarding all that he said and stood for continued to play out in the India that bought more modernity, more liberalisation, during an economic boom riding on consumerism as a key marker of success. All of this may have accelerated recently, but the trendline has been in the direction of the slide for a long, long time. Some trace it back to the rejection of Gandhi’s ideas in ‘Hind Swaraj’ by Nehru. Today, violence is deeply embedded in the Indian state, increasing exponentially over the years. Justice is difficult to get, particularly for the underprivileged. Power speaks and the reality is that truth can be crushed with this power, at least in the short run. The latest example is the political shenanigans of the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra, where those accused of mega scams and under investigation have been welcomed to a government controlled by the BJP. The defector Ajit Pawar has been honoured as the deputy chief minister, while others from his side take on ministerial berths. Young audiences reading these developments cannot grow up believing that truth is the road forward, certainly not in the India of today.