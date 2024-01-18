Allahabad HC allows maintenance for daughters under Domestic Violence Act

The petitioners had challenged a trial court order directing them to pay maintenance to their three daughters.

The three sisters had filed a case claiming maintenance under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging ill-treatment by their father and stepmother.

In their appeal, the parents argued that the daughters were adults and financially independent.

However, in its order, the High Court rejected the argument that the daughters, being majors, could not claim maintenance. It emphasised that Domestic Violence Act aimed to provide more effective protection to women.

Substantive right to receive maintenance may emanate from other laws, but quick and shorter procedures to obtain the same had been provided in Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the judge said.