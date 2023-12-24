No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has set aside the criminal proceedings against the owner of a school under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, observing that a person can be subjected to trial under the Act only if the utterances are made at a “place within a public view”.

Passing the order on an educationist’s plea challenging criminal proceedings against him for allegedly hurling casteist abuse at a student’s father, Justice Shamim Ahmed observed: “The verbal abuse by utterance of caste name of a member of Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe would not be an offence under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ST Act) if such incident takes place within a house where no outsider is present.”

The court said that a person can be subjected to trial for the offence under Section 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST Act, only if utterances by him were made in any “place within a public view”.

The court made the observations while quashing a case against a school owner who was accused by a parent of failing his son and other students in Class 12 examination.

The complainant alleged that the accused and his associates offered Rs 5 lakh to him to withdraw the protest. He claimed that the accused also abused him by uttering the name of his caste.