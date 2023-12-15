Allahabad HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah, mosque committee to move SC

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 14 December allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, an important milestone in the temple-mosque dispute in Mathura.

The court agreed to the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises, which the petitioners claim holds signs suggesting that it was a Hindu temple once.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain said the modalities of the survey will be discussed at the next hearing on 18 December.

The order on the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah issue is the second temple-mosque dispute in which the high court has given its nod to a survey over the past months.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) recently completed a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque next to Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple, but has sought more time from a local court to submit its report.

While arguing their case for a survey, the Mathura petitioners cited the Varanasi case as well.

Reacting to the high court order, the Shahi Idgah Masjid Management Committee said it will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The HC said no harm should be caused to the Mathura structure during the survey, which he indicated could be overseen by a three-member commission of advocates “The commission is duty bound to submit its fair and impartial report on the basis of the actual status of the property. The commission may also submit its discovery as to the existence of particular signs at the property as referred by the plaintiffs,” Justice Jain observed.