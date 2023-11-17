Allahabad HC reserves order on plea seeking survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah premises

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 16 November reserved its order on an application seeking the appointment of a court-monitored advocate commissioner to survey the Shahi Eidgah premises, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The application was moved by the Hindu side in the pending suit that seeks the removal of Shahi Eidgah, claiming it was built on a Hindu temple.

After hearing both parties, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain reserved the order.

The application in suit number one, titled Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman Vs Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Board, was moved on behalf of plaintiffs, including the deity, for appointment of the court-monitored commissioner to inspect the “disputed” property.