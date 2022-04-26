Allahabad HC dismisses petition seeking UP CM's real name

The petitioner's plea was that various names of Yogi Adityanath were being used in various forums, including digital, causing confusion among the people at large.



Therefore, the state government must be directed to use only one name of the Chief Minister on digital as well as non-digital forums.



Additional Advocate General (AAG), Manish Goel, appearing for the state government, opposed the plea and argued that the petition is not maintainable as the CM has been made party in his individual capacity in the petition and a PIL cannot be filed against an individual.