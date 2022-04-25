UP: Two La Martiniere college students test Covid-positive, campus shut

"We will be conducting deep sanitisation of the premises on Monday and Tuesday when the school is shut. The principal will also provide us with the list of people the children may have come in touch for contact tracing," said Lucknow Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Milind Wardhan.



"The parents of the students are also Covid-positive but there is no travel history associated with either of the four people. The students had mild symptoms of cold after which the family got tested and all four of them tested positive," he added.