Allahabad HC dismisses plea for scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah premises

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, which requested the court to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for a scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Eidgah premises before deciding on the objections raised against the suit by the opposite parties, namely the management committee of the mosque and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Justice Jayant Banerji on Monday dismissed the writ petition filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust through its President Ashutosh Pandey after hearing the counsel for the petitioner, Suresh Kumar Maurya, and counsel for the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Punit Kumar Gupta.

Earlier, the petitioners had filed a suit before the Mathura civil judge in January 2023 along with a map and a request to protect its interests as well as their constitutional rights.