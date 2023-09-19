Allahabad HC ‘dissatisfied’ with report on lathi-charge on lawyers, delays case hearing

The Allahabad High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the preliminary report regarding the investigation into the incident involving police cane charging lawyers at the Hapur district court.

The court on Monday, 18 September, adjourned the hearing of the case until 12 October.

While hearing the PIL, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi showed their dissatisfaction with the preliminary report submitted by state authorities, stating that the statements of the concerned lawyers under section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had not been recorded.

Appearing on behalf of the lawyers, senior advocate Anil Tiwari submitted before the court that the investigation into the cane charging incident is not being conducted fairly, and even the statements of the lawyers are not being recorded.

He also stated that the FIR of woman lawyer Priyanka Tyagi was received by the police, but it has not been registered.