Hapur 'lathi-charge': Allahabad High Court lawyers abstain from work

Lawyers of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday abstained from judicial work to protest against the state government's "inaction" in an incident of alleged police lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur.

Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court Rajeev Bharti on Monday said, "The facility to argue cases listed before High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and its Bench in Lucknow, through virtual mode shall also be available, tomorrow onwards." Those interested in appearing through video conferencing should send their request on email IDs, he added.

A statement issued by joint secretary of the High Court Bar Association Sarvesh Kumar Dubey said an emergency meeting of the association's executive was held on Monday.

It was unanimously decided that lawyers of the Allahabad High Court will abstain from judicial work on Tuesday as no concrete action has been taken by the state government against policemen involved in lathi-charge on advocates on August 29, he said.