Allahabad HC grants bail to ex-cop in Jauhar University land grab cases

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to former circle officer of police Aley Hasan Khan in all 26 cases registered against him in Rampur that alleged he, along with former minister Azam Khan, helped in illegal grabbing of land for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

It was alleged in the FIRs that the duo had threatened and pressured land tenure holders (farmers) to execute sale deed in favour of the university. It was further alleged that the duo had threatened to implicate them in false cases, detained them in lock-up for one day and forcibly took over their land.

Allowing the bail application filed by Aley Hasan Khan in all the 26 cases in which allegations are more or less the same, Justice Raj Beer Singh observed, "The first information reports (FIRs) of all the cases have been lodged after a delay of about 14-15 years." "In the FIRs, no date, time or place of the alleged incidents have been mentioned. There is no such allegation that applicant is in possession of any of the disputed piece of land of any of complainant. No sale deed has been executed in favour of the applicant-accused. It was shown that applicant-accused is neither the founder nor the trustee or member of the said trust (running the university)," the court said.