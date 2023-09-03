Recorded phone conversation is admissible evidence: Allahabad HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has held that the recorded phone conversation is an admissible piece of evidence and it cannot be discarded even if it is obtained illegally.

“The communication between the mobile phones of two accused persons when recorded on a digital voice recorder after putting the call on speaker will not amount to interception,” the bench said.

The bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the verdict on a revision plea moved by the former CEO of Fatehgarh Cantonment Board, Mahant Prasad Ram Tripathi.

The trial court had rejected the petitioner’s discharge application seeking clean chit in a bribery case. The petitioner had approached the HC against the trial court’s order saying that the entire case was based on recording of phone conversation which was obtained illegally.