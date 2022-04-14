Allahabad HC rejects 2 women's plea to recognise their 'marriage'

A plea by two women to recognise their "marriage" on the argument that such union was not "opposed" by the Hindu Marriage Act has been rejected by the Allahabad High Court.

Opposing their plea, the Uttar Pradesh government's counsel opined that same-sex marriage was against Indian culture and Indic religions, and was invalid under Indian laws.

A Habeas Corpus plea was filed by Anju Devi seeking the custody of her 23-year-old daughter who, she alleged, was illegally detained by a 22-year-old woman.

On April 6, the court directed the state government counsel to ensure the presence of both the women during the hearing the next day.