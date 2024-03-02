HC dismisses plea seeking protection by Hindu-Muslim live-in couple

Denying any protection to a married Muslim woman in a live-in relationship with a Hindu man, Allahabad High Court has said a legally-wedded Muslim wife cannot go outside her marriage, and her live-in arrangement with another man amounts to fornication, an act forbidden by Allah according to Sharia law.

Dismissing a petition filed by the woman and her live-in partner seeking protection owing to an alleged threat to her life from her father and other relatives, a bench of justice Renu Agarwal said her "criminal" act "cannot be supported and protected" by the court.

Observing that the petitioner has not acquired any decree of divorce from her husband and is engaged in a live-in relationship, the court said, "The first petitioner is living with the second petitioner in contravention of the provisions of Muslim Law (Shariat), wherein a legally-wedded wife cannot go outside marriage, and this act of Muslim women is defined as zina (fornication) and haram (an act forbidden by Allah)."