Allahabad High Court: No prior sanction needed for FIR against civil servants

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that it is not mandatory to procure prior sanction for the lodging of an FIR and investigation against civil servants.

The court also observed that even if sanction is required for initiating legal proceedings, it should be obtained while submitting the charge sheet before a magistrate and when the magistrate takes cognisance of the matter.

The high court gave this ruling while dismissing an anticipatory bail plea filed by one Ranjeet, who had allegedly obtained three passports under different names.

In passing the order, justice Krishan Pahal observed, "For the institution of FIR and investigation thereupon, there is no obligatory requirement to secure prior sanction even against a public servant, as per the mandate of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It shall equally apply to persons charged under the Passport Act, 1967."

The applicant had sought anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR against him for alleged offences under Section 420 (cheating) and other sections of the IPC and under Section 12 of the Passport Act.