Allahabad HC pulls up Noida DM for applying NSA against law student

“Messages on 11th April, 2026, from 17:56 hrs onwards, sent to the petitioner, Akriti Chaudhary, by her associate Priyambada have not been answered by the petitioner. The only probable reason was that the mobile was not with the petitioner or that she was in a situation that she could not reply to the messages from Priyambada, which probabilise as true the version put forth by the petitioner that she was in the custody of the State from 5.30 pm of 11.04.2026 while her formal arrest was shown from 12.04.2026 and concomitantly, falsifies the contention of the State that the petitioner was in the custody of the State only from 12.04.2026,” the order records.

“This Court repeatedly asked the learned counsel for the State to point out from the WhatsApp chats and the video recordings as to which one of them incited people or disclosed a conspiracy inciting people to indulge in acts of rioting, arson and destruction of public and private property. The learned counsel for the State has not been able to show a single message from the WhatsApp chats between the Petitioner and her associates or any video clip which would reveal any incitement from the petitioner, either evidently or by necessary implication, which would disclose that it was the involvement of the petitioner and the conspiracy hatched by her that resulted in the violence which erupted from 13.04.2026, much after the petitioner was taken into custody by the State on 11.04.2026 (as held by this Court),” the order goes on to add.

A substantial part of the order reminds IAS and IPS officers serving in Uttar Pradesh of their responsibilities. “…When they act in a manner which is harmonious with their oath of allegiance, the thankful citizens of this State shall elevate them, and very rightly so, to a position which would be envied by the Gods themselves. However, every time they ignore that solemn oath and act contrary to it, the people of the State of Uttar Pradesh would view them as an oppressive vestige of the British Empire arousing angst and hatred towards them, creating an environment of civil unrest…,” the order states.

In a case where the police report against the petitioner contained only allegations without any credible material against her, the district magistrate was expected to be vigilant and examine the record threadbare to determine whether there was any material in support of the allegations and, even thereafter, assess whether the oppressive provisions of the NSA were warranted against the petitioner. The District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, is guilty of violating her oath of allegiance, making this a fit case for the imposition of compensation on the petitioner, the court observed.

Chaudhary graduated from Daulat Ram College, went on to secure a master’s degree from Delhi University and is currently a student at its Faculty of Law. She has secured bail in six of the 11 cases. Despite the court quashing her detention under the NSA, she continues to remain in prison until she secures bail in the remaining cases.