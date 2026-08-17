SC defers Allahabad HC proceedings in assets complaint against Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred proceedings before the Allahabad High Court in a petition seeking investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi possessed assets disproportionate to his income, LiveLaw reported.

Live Law reported that a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also restrained the central agencies and other authorities from submitting reports to the high court under its earlier directions.

The order came on a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi challenging the high court’s direction to the CBI and ED to verify the allegations. After being informed that the matter was scheduled to come up before the high court on 20 August, the Supreme Court directed that the proceedings be deferred until further orders.

The Bench, as per Live Law, issued notices to the respondents and said: “Meanwhile, no report shall be submitted by the CBI or the ED or any other authority to the high court pursuant to the impugned orders. The high court shall defer the next date of hearing till further orders.”

Rahul Gandhi has filed a separate petition seeking the transfer of the case from the Allahabad High Court to the Delhi High Court.

Appearing for the Congress MP, senior advocate Kapil Sibal described the high court proceedings as “unknown to law” and alleged that they amounted to a “witch-hunt through a process not recognised by law”.

Sibal questioned the standing and bona fides of Vignesh Shishir, who had filed the petition before the high court. He alleged that Shishir had repeatedly moved petitions against Rahul Gandhi and had not disclosed that he was an RSS worker. Sibal also referred to another High Court order that had reportedly criticised the petitioner.