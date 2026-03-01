Bar and Bench cannot be separated in justice delivery system: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday underscored the inseparable bond between the Bar and the Bench, reminding legal professionals that the delivery of justice is a shared constitutional duty — not the burden of courts alone.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new District Courts Complex, the CJI observed that while many believe justice rests solely on the shoulders of judges, such a notion is “a myth”. The Bar, he said, is an indispensable pillar of the justice delivery system, and its contribution shapes the very quality of judicial outcomes.

“The Bar and the Bench are not adversaries,” justice Kant remarked, describing them as “two hands of the same institution.” Strong advocacy, he noted, compels judges to think more deeply, reason more carefully, and articulate their decisions with greater clarity. The calibre of assistance provided by lawyers, he added, is ultimately reflected in the quality of judgments delivered. When arguments are rigorous and well-crafted, judgments become more reasoned — and in turn, public faith in the rule of law is strengthened.