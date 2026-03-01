Bar and Bench cannot be separated in justice delivery system: CJI Surya Kant
CJI observes that while many believe justice rests solely on the shoulders of judges, such a notion is “a myth”
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday underscored the inseparable bond between the Bar and the Bench, reminding legal professionals that the delivery of justice is a shared constitutional duty — not the burden of courts alone.
Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new District Courts Complex, the CJI observed that while many believe justice rests solely on the shoulders of judges, such a notion is “a myth”. The Bar, he said, is an indispensable pillar of the justice delivery system, and its contribution shapes the very quality of judicial outcomes.
“The Bar and the Bench are not adversaries,” justice Kant remarked, describing them as “two hands of the same institution.” Strong advocacy, he noted, compels judges to think more deeply, reason more carefully, and articulate their decisions with greater clarity. The calibre of assistance provided by lawyers, he added, is ultimately reflected in the quality of judgments delivered. When arguments are rigorous and well-crafted, judgments become more reasoned — and in turn, public faith in the rule of law is strengthened.
Drawing a poignant analogy, the CJI said court complexes must function like hospitals. Just as a patient seeks immediate care and reassurance upon entering a medical facility, a litigant stepping into a courtroom should feel assured that justice will be secured. That sense of confidence, he emphasised, is the equal responsibility of both the Bar and the Bench.
Justice Kant also called upon state governments across the country to invest in robust judicial infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the next 50 to 100 years. With land becoming scarce amid rapid urbanisation, industrial growth, and population expansion, he cautioned that suitable spaces for court complexes may not remain easily available in the future.
The event was attended by Supreme Court judges P.S. Narasimha, Prasanth Kumar Mishra, S.V.N. Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi, along with Dheeraj Singh Thakur, chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, among other dignitaries.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines