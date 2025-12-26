CJI Surya Kant bats for mediation as effective and win-win dispute resolution
Chief Justice says mediation is gaining wider acceptance for being cost-effective and consensual, with courts increasingly referring suitable cases
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said mediation is emerging as a successful, cost-effective and mutually beneficial way of resolving disputes, with growing acceptance across the judicial system.
Speaking after joining a symbolic walk to promote mediation awareness near Kala Academy in Panaji, the CJI said mediation allows parties to reach settlements on their own terms, without any outcome being imposed on them.
“Mediation is being accepted as successful and cost-effective. It is a win-win situation for both sides,” he said, emphasising that mediators merely facilitate dialogue rather than dictate solutions.
“Mediation is being accepted as successful and cost-effective. It is a win-win situation for both sides,” he said, emphasising that mediators merely facilitate dialogue rather than dictate solutions.
Later in the day, Justice Kant is scheduled to address a conference titled Mediation: How significant in the present-day context, organised by the India International University of Legal Education and Research at Sancoale in South Goa.
Highlighting the Supreme Court’s efforts to mainstream alternative dispute resolution, the CJI said the apex court has launched the ‘Mediation for Nation’ initiative to spread awareness among all stakeholders. He said the message is aimed not only at litigants but also at the Bar and the Bench.
According to Justice Kant, greater sensitisation has already yielded results, with high courts and district courts increasingly identifying cases suitable for mediation and referring them accordingly.
He described mediation as a continuous and evolving process that can be applied to long-pending disputes as well as fresh cases. “It can also play a role even before litigation begins, at the pre-litigation stage,” he said, underlining its potential to ease the burden on courts and deliver quicker, consensual justice.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines