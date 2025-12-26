CJI Surya Kant bats for mediation as effective and win-win dispute resolution

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said mediation is emerging as a successful, cost-effective and mutually beneficial way of resolving disputes, with growing acceptance across the judicial system.

Speaking after joining a symbolic walk to promote mediation awareness near Kala Academy in Panaji, the CJI said mediation allows parties to reach settlements on their own terms, without any outcome being imposed on them.

“Mediation is being accepted as successful and cost-effective. It is a win-win situation for both sides,” he said, emphasising that mediators merely facilitate dialogue rather than dictate solutions.

