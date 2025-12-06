Want to send strong message that SC meant for common man: CJI Surya Kant

On the subject of judicial independence, the CJI invoked the sublime architecture of the Indian Constitution, extolling its wisdom in defining the distinct yet complementary roles of the judiciary, legislature, and executive. “The Constitution ensures no overlap, yet allows for a unique, harmonious inter-dependence,” he said, celebrating the delicate balance of powers that underpins Indian democracy.

CJI Kant further turned the spotlight on the human dimension of justice. He spoke of updating judicial officers to confront emerging challenges such as digital arrests and cybercrimes, asserting that the courts must evolve in tandem with a rapidly changing world. He also advocated for optimum utilisation of human resources within the judiciary, with merit and competence recognised at every level.

Diversity, he noted, is the soul of India’s judicial culture. In recent years, concerted efforts have been made to ensure regional and community representation, while providing fair opportunities to women and candidates from marginalised backgrounds. “This inclusivity and diversity have enriched the Supreme Court’s culture profoundly,” he said, painting a vision of a judiciary as reflective of the society it serves.

CJI placed particular emphasis on access to justice for the vulnerable. He spoke of a nationwide expansion of free legal aid, ensuring quality representation for those in marginalised or economically disadvantaged communities. Competent lawyers are being engaged to deliver robust legal support, while district courts are being sensitised to the imperatives of timely and effective adjudication.

On the theme of cost-effectiveness, he lauded mediation as a transformative instrument, capable of providing win-win solutions while minimising the financial burden on litigants. By integrating such mechanisms with traditional judicial processes, the courts can deliver justice that is not only swift but sustainable.

Concluding with an optimistic vision for India’s democracy and justice system, CJI reflected on the enduring commitment of the Indian people to constitutional principles, rule of law, and democratic ideals. “I am confident that the future is bright,” he said. “The judiciary, the legislature, and the executive will continue to work in harmony, ensuring that justice remains a living, breathing promise for every citizen.”

In his address, CJI wove together the threads of reform, efficiency, inclusivity, and constitutional fidelity, offering a portrait of the Supreme Court not merely as a seat of law but as a beacon of hope, fairness, and faith for every citizen of India.

With PTI inputs