Allahabad High Court seeks original documents in NEET anomalies

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the alleged anomalies in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) examination 2024, results of which were declared on 4 June, and directed it to produce all original documents of the petitioner by 18 June.

The court also directed the petitioner to produce all her original documents.

The order was passed on Wednesday by a bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan on a petition filed by Ayushi Patel, a NEET-UG 2024 aspirant from Lucknow.

The bench observed that the matter should be dealt with seriously as it relates to the future of aspirants, the counsel for the government said.

Ayushi Patel's counsel submitted that her result could not be generated due to a torn and damaged Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet.

The petitioner sought directives from the court to direct the Union government to set up an inquiry against the NTA, and not to finalise the process of counselling.