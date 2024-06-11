Apex court seeks NTA response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11 June, sought the National Testing Agency's response to a plea seeking fresh conduct of medical entrance exam NEET-UG, 2024, on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices.

A vacation bench of justice Vikram Nath and justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, however, refused to stay the counselling of successful candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

NEET-UG, 2024 was held on 5 May and its results were declared on 4 June. It was expected to be declared on 14 June.