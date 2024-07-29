Allahabad HC sets aside Afzal Ansari's conviction, he can continue as MP

The Allahabad High Court on Monday, 29 July, set aside a Ghazipur court order sentencing Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Afzal Ansari to four years' imprisonment under the Gangsters Act over the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

With justice S.K. Singh allowing his plea against the conviction, the SP MP can now continue as a member of Parliament.

The court also dismissed pleas by the UP government and Piyush Kumar Rai, Krishnanand Rai's son, seeking enhancement of the Ghazipur MP's sentence.

An MP-MLA court in Ghazipur had on 29 April 2023, convicted Ansari and sentenced him to four years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in the Gangsters Act case.

Following this, Ansari was disqualified as an MP. He then filed a criminal appeal before the high court.