Mukhtar Ansari's brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha

BSP's Afzal Ansari was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha on Monday after he was convicted and sentenced to four-year imprisonment in a kidnapping-and-murder case by a court in Uttar Pradesh.



Ansari, the Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur, was sentenced to four years in jail by an MP/MLA court on Saturday. His brother, criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was also convicted in the same case and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.



The brothers were booked under the UP Gangsters Act in connection with the murder of the then MLA from Ghazipur, Krishnanad Rai, on November 29, 2005 along with the kidnapping and murder of Varanasi-based trader Nand Kishore Rungta in 1997.