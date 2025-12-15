Chhattisgarh: Reports of fake public hearing spark rural unrest over Jindal coal project
Villagers, activists and an MLA accuse district administration of bypassing Gram Sabha consent and suppressing opposition to Gare Pelma Sector–1 mine
Fresh controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district over the proposed Gare Pelma Sector–1 coal mining project of JPL (Jindal Power Limited), with villagers and activists alleging that the district administration conducted a “fake” and illegal public hearing despite sustained local opposition.
The Free Press Journal has reported that the dispute centres on the public hearing process in Dhaurabhatha village of Tamnar tehsil, where residents from at least 14 villages have been protesting since 5 December against the proposed coal mine.
The villagers say the project threatens their land, forests and livelihoods, and have demanded the cancellation of the hearing mandated as part of the environmental clearance process.
According to villagers, resistance began on 5 December itself, when residents collectively prevented the setting up of pandals and tents for the public hearing. The opposition was strong enough to halt proceedings on the first day, they said.
Residents allege that despite this, the administration treated the public consultation as a mere formality and attempted to push it through against the will of the affected communities. Thousands of people from villages in the Tamnar block have been camping at the Dhaurabhatha area, braving cold weather to press their demand for scrapping the hearing altogether.
Claims of clandestine proceedings
The administration officially scheduled the public hearing for Monday. However, protesters allege that instead of holding it at the designated site, officials conducted the proceedings at an undisclosed location, away from public view.
Social activist Radheshyam Sharma claimed the hearing was held “secretly” with the participation of only a handful of Jindal company employees and contractors. He alleged that although the hearing was scheduled to run until 5 pm, officials concluded it in about 30 minutes and left the venue once villagers became aware of its location.
Villagers and activists have termed the exercise illegal and fraudulent, arguing that a public hearing without the participation of affected residents defeats its very purpose.
Gram Sabha consent questioned
One of the central allegations is that the hearing was conducted without the mandatory consent of the Gram Sabha. Activists pointed out that the area falls under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, which requires prior approval of local self-governing bodies for land acquisition and projects affecting tribal areas.
“The absence of Gram Sabha consent makes the entire process unlawful,” Sharma alleged, describing the hearing as a clear violation of constitutional and environmental safeguards.
Advocate and social activist Rinchin called the alleged conduct of the hearing “condemnable, illegal and criminal”. She said the affected villagers had the right to file a first information report (FIR) against officials involved, adding that the administration’s duty to protect citizens could not be compromised for corporate interests.
Protesters have also accused the administration of using intimidation tactics to weaken resistance. According to villagers, notices have been issued declaring the protest illegal, along with threats of false criminal cases.
Activist Savita Rath alleged that a heavy police deployment had been made to suppress the agitation. She said villagers had categorically refused to give up their land despite what she described as “draconian pressure”.
Political support for protesters
Lailunga Congress MLA Vidhyawati Sidar has publicly backed the villagers, accusing the district administration of ignoring overwhelming public opposition. She has demanded the immediate cancellation of the public hearing and said proceeding with it in the face of such resistance was unacceptable.
The Congress MLA’s intervention has added a political dimension to the standoff, which has already drawn attention from civil society groups and environmental activists.
Villagers opposing the project say the Tamnar region is already heavily burdened by industrial pollution due to existing coal mines and power plants. They allege that air and water pollution, rising road accidents and depletion of forests and farmland have become routine.
Residents fear further displacement and loss of livelihoods if the JPL mine goes ahead. Protesters such as Janaki Chauhan and Amarvati Sidar said they would continue their sit-in at the Dhaurabhatha school ground until the hearing is formally cancelled.
Reacting to the allegations, Raigarh District Collector Mayank Chaturvedi said he was yet to examine the report of the proceedings.
“The proceedings were done as per procedures; we are still awaiting the report. I will be able to comment only after reading it,” Chaturvedi said.
For now, the situation in Tamnar remains tense, with villagers vowing to continue their protest and activists warning of legal action if the hearing process is not scrapped.
