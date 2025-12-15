Chhattisgarh: Reports of fake public hearing spark rural unrest over Jindal coal project

Fresh controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district over the proposed Gare Pelma Sector–1 coal mining project of JPL (Jindal Power Limited), with villagers and activists alleging that the district administration conducted a “fake” and illegal public hearing despite sustained local opposition.

The Free Press Journal has reported that the dispute centres on the public hearing process in Dhaurabhatha village of Tamnar tehsil, where residents from at least 14 villages have been protesting since 5 December against the proposed coal mine.

The villagers say the project threatens their land, forests and livelihoods, and have demanded the cancellation of the hearing mandated as part of the environmental clearance process.

According to villagers, resistance began on 5 December itself, when residents collectively prevented the setting up of pandals and tents for the public hearing. The opposition was strong enough to halt proceedings on the first day, they said.

Residents allege that despite this, the administration treated the public consultation as a mere formality and attempted to push it through against the will of the affected communities. Thousands of people from villages in the Tamnar block have been camping at the Dhaurabhatha area, braving cold weather to press their demand for scrapping the hearing altogether.

Claims of clandestine proceedings

The administration officially scheduled the public hearing for Monday. However, protesters allege that instead of holding it at the designated site, officials conducted the proceedings at an undisclosed location, away from public view.

Social activist Radheshyam Sharma claimed the hearing was held “secretly” with the participation of only a handful of Jindal company employees and contractors. He alleged that although the hearing was scheduled to run until 5 pm, officials concluded it in about 30 minutes and left the venue once villagers became aware of its location.