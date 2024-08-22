Allow Guv to work constitutionally, don’t play Dalit card: Siddaramaiah to BJP

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, 22 August, accused the BJP of using the Dalit card against him.

He claimed that the BJP leaders who were unable to answer questions regarding the alleged misdeeds of governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot were resorting to the tactic of playing caste politics.

Taking to Facebook, CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday commented on the statewide protests condemning alleged derogatory statements against the governor and stated, "If you (BJP) truly respect the Dalit community, allow Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to perform his duties constitutionally without putting political pressure on him, and stop these dramas of protests and resistance.”

"The BJP leaders of the state, who are unable to answer our questions regarding the misdeeds of the esteemed governor of the state, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, are using the Dalit card, which is an insult to the entire self-respecting Dalit community.

“The same BJP leaders who preach that ‘there is no caste among Hindus, religion is everything’ remember caste when it suits them,” he professed.

"I have a few simple questions for the BJP leaders of the state who are protesting that the governor has been insulted. First, if you have such respect and admiration for Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who belongs to the Dalit community, why did you bring him here and make him a puppet in a cage instead of keeping him in the Union cabinet?" CM Siddaramaiah questioned.