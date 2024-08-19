Karnataka: Siddaramaiah moves HC against prosecution nod, amid statewide protest

The political tug-of-war between the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka has escalated, with chief minister Siddaramaiah moving the Karnataka High Court to challenge the governor's decision to allow his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is a former BJP MP, gave the green light for Siddaramaiah's prosecution on 17 August, a move that the chief minister has decried as "politically motivated".

The state cabinet responded by calling the decision a "gross misuse of the Constitutional office" and urged the governor to withdraw the sanction. The ruling Congress party has vowed to take on the BJP over what it sees as a "politically charged" attempt to undermine the state government.

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, said on Sunday, 18 August: "Protest rallies will be held [on Monday, 19 August] in all district headquarters across the state. All party leaders and workers will participate."

Social activists T.J. Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna from Mysuru and Pradeep Kumar S.P. from Bangalore were the plaintiffs who sought sanction to prosecute the chief minister in an alleged land allocation scam by the MUDA.