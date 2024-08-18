MUDA 'scam': Congress to stage state-wide protests on 19 August

The Congress in Karnataka will stage state-wide protests against the permission given by governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute chief minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged role in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'.

Gehlot on Saturday, 17 August, granted sanction for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’ based on the complaints by three activists, T.J. Abraham, Pradeep S.P. and Snehamayi Krishna.

They had alleged that Siddaramaiah misused his position to get alternative sites to his wife Parvathi in the posh localities of Mysuru by creating fake documents.

The chief minister has refuted the allegation and vouched to fight it out legally.