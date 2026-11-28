Hari Mohan Bhatt, a priest at the Jageshwar temple, said villagers mobilised as soon as they learnt of the team’s arrival. Naveen Bhatt, a former vice-president of the Jageshwar Temple Committee, said residents had written to the ASI director general in Delhi asking that the sculptures remain in Jageshwar. He said the department would be responsible for any law-and-order problems arising from the protest.

According to sources, the museum houses more than 274 rare sculptures, including those of Lakulisha Shiva and Paun Raja. Jageshwar Dham, about 35 km from Almora in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, is home to a complex of ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The proposed destination is Yuge Yugeen Bharat, a museum the Centre is developing across Delhi’s North and South Blocks. The project spans 100,000 square metres and is intended to showcase 5,000 years of Indian history, with exhibits covering architecture, urban civilisation, mathematics, astronomy, languages and scripts, religion, and India’s trade and cultural ties.

With PTI inputs