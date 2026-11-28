Almora villagers threaten indefinite protest over plan to move Jageshwar sculptures
Residents say they will stage a sit-in outside the Jageshwar Museum if the Archaeological Survey of India proceeds with the transfer of more than 274 ancient sculptures to Delhi
Villagers gathered at the Jageshwar Museum on Saturday after an Archaeological Survey of India team arrived to collect the sculptures.
Residents have written to the ASI director general urging the agency to keep the artefacts in Jageshwar. The collection includes sculptures of Lakulisha Shiva and Paun Raja.
The sculptures are proposed to be moved to Yuge Yugeen Bharat, a museum being developed in Delhi’s North and South Blocks.
Villagers in Uttarakhand’s Almora district have threatened an indefinite sit-in outside the Jageshwar Museum over a proposal to move its collection of ancient sculptures to a new museum in Delhi.
Residents from nearby villages gathered at the museum on Saturday after learning that a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had arrived to collect the artefacts. They told the team that any attempt to remove the sculptures would prompt a protest at the museum entrance.
Hari Mohan Bhatt, a priest at the Jageshwar temple, said villagers mobilised as soon as they learnt of the team’s arrival. Naveen Bhatt, a former vice-president of the Jageshwar Temple Committee, said residents had written to the ASI director general in Delhi asking that the sculptures remain in Jageshwar. He said the department would be responsible for any law-and-order problems arising from the protest.
According to sources, the museum houses more than 274 rare sculptures, including those of Lakulisha Shiva and Paun Raja. Jageshwar Dham, about 35 km from Almora in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, is home to a complex of ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.
The proposed destination is Yuge Yugeen Bharat, a museum the Centre is developing across Delhi’s North and South Blocks. The project spans 100,000 square metres and is intended to showcase 5,000 years of Indian history, with exhibits covering architecture, urban civilisation, mathematics, astronomy, languages and scripts, religion, and India’s trade and cultural ties.
With PTI inputs