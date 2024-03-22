ASI starts survey of disputed Bhojshala complex in MP's Dhar district

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday, 22 March, conducted survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and made preparations for using carbon-dating equipment, officials said in Dhar district.

A 15-member ASI team along with senior local police and district administration officials readied the site for scientific assessments following a Madhya Pradesh High Court directive to conduct a 'scientific survey' within six weeks.

The high court on 11 March directed the ASI to carry out a 'scientific survey' within six weeks of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula Mosque.

During the first day of the survey, members of the Muslim community gathered to offer Friday prayers amidst tight security arrangements, the officials said.

As per an ASI order issued on 7 April 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays. Local authorities assured that customary practices, including Hindu worship on Tuesdays and Muslim prayers on Fridays, would continue undisturbed.