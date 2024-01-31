Despite ASI attempts, saffron outfit once again forces entry into J&K Martand sun temple

Members of a little-known Hindutva group forced their way into the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected Martand sun temple in southern Kashmir’s Anantnag to hold prayers on 22 January, the same day as the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The local ASI staff attempted to stop their entry, but were unable to prevent the members from squatting within the protected ruins of the eighth-century temple in Mattan, which was built by Lalitaditya Muktapida of the Karkota dynasty.

Members of the group unfurled a saffron flag after completing a circumambulation of the temple, while chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. This was the third consecutive year that the group, Rashtriya Anhad Mahayog Peeth, has made an attempt to hold prayers in the historic temple complex.

This year, the group's leader Maharaj Rudranath Mahakal said their visit was timed with the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya. “Prime Minister Modi had said all temples should hold prayers and observe Deepavali on the occasion, which is what we wanted to do in all the temples of Kashmir,” Rudranath said. “We made our way with determination to the garbh griha (sanctum sanctorum), where we unfurled Ramji ka dhwaj (Ram's flag) as well as sang two Ram stutis (songs of praise),” he said.