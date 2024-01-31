Court orders unsealing of ASI’s Gyanvapi report

The Fast Track Court (FTC) of Civil Judge (senior division) Prashant Kumar Singh in Varanasi has issued an order to unseal the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Gyanvapi survey report.

The court, on Tuesday, also directed the report to be handed over to the plaintiff in original (suit no. 610/1991) Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar vs Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM)-Gyanvapi Mosque Management Committee and others.

While the ASI report given to the district court was opened on January 25, making its content public, the one submitted to the FTC is still waiting to be unsealed.

Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, representing Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar, said: “In response to a December 19, 2023, order of the Allahabad high court, the ASI was instructed to conduct a comprehensive survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque, encompassing three plots, numbers 9130, 9131, and 9132. In compliance with this directive, the FTC in Varanasi, on January 4, directed the ASI to submit its survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque by January 19. Subsequently, the ASI submitted the report in sealed envelopes before the FTC on January 24, following an extension.”