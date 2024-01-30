No Gyanvapi parikrama for shankaracharya

The Varanasi district administration stopped Jyotishpeeth shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's bid to march to the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday evening, 29 January, to perform a parikrama (circumambulation) of what he terms the 'original Vishwanath', the local police said.

Senior police and administrative officers said the seer had not taken permission and could not be allowed to perform circumambulation of the complex.

The shankaracharya has filed a petition seeking regular worshipping rights after claims that a 'shivling' was purportedly found in the wuzukhana (ablution pond area) during a court-mandated survey in May 2022.

Bhelupur assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi and Dashaswamedh ACP Awadhesh Pandey said that the seer will have to seek permission from the district administration and the police if he wants to perform a circumambulation.

In view of the seer's call, a heavy deployment of police forces was ensured at Shri Vidya Mutt in Kedarghat area on Monday.

When the seer and his disciples tried to come out on the streets in a procession, the police stopped them, leading to a heated argument between the seer and the ACPs.

Finally, the seer was pacified; he decided to seek permission and went back.