Gyanvapi Masjid: Supreme Court allows cleaning of wazukhana

The Supreme Court passed an order allowing the cleaning of the wazukhana in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex, which had remained sealed since May 2022 after a ‘shivling’ was allegedly found there.

A bench, presided over by the Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, asked the district administration to supervise the cleaning of the water tank and the removal of any dead fish.

In their application filed before the apex court, the Hindu plaintiffs said that there was a putrid smell coming from the tank due to the presence of dead fish and the district magistrate should be directed to get the sealed area cleaned.