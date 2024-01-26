Gyanvapi mosque built on remains of pre-existing temple: Hindu side lawyer citing ASI survey report

The lawyer of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case Thursday, 25 January claimed the report of a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) suggests the mosque was built on the remains of a pre-existing temple.

Vishnu Shankar Jain told reporters the copies of the 839-page report were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening.

The report makes it clear that the mosque, which stands adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, was built on the remains of a grand Hindu temple after it was demolished in the 17th century during the reign of Aurangzeb, he said.

He also claimed that the survey report has sufficient evidence of the existence of a temple at the place where the the mosque now stands.

Debris of the statues of Hindu gods have been found in two basements during the survey, he claimed, adding some parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars were used in the construction of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Jain claimed the order and the date of demolition of the temple is inscribed on stone in Persian language. A stone with "mahamukti" inscribed on it has also been found, he added.