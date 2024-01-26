Gyanvapi mosque built on remains of pre-existing temple: Hindu side lawyer citing ASI survey report
Debris of the statues of Hindu gods have been found in two basements during the survey, claims the lawyer of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case
The lawyer of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case Thursday, 25 January claimed the report of a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) suggests the mosque was built on the remains of a pre-existing temple.
Vishnu Shankar Jain told reporters the copies of the 839-page report were made available to the parties concerned by the court late Thursday evening.
The report makes it clear that the mosque, which stands adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, was built on the remains of a grand Hindu temple after it was demolished in the 17th century during the reign of Aurangzeb, he said.
He also claimed that the survey report has sufficient evidence of the existence of a temple at the place where the the mosque now stands.
Debris of the statues of Hindu gods have been found in two basements during the survey, he claimed, adding some parts of the pre-existing temple including pillars were used in the construction of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Jain claimed the order and the date of demolition of the temple is inscribed on stone in Persian language. A stone with "mahamukti" inscribed on it has also been found, he added.
Jain further claimed that the western wall in the rear side of the Mosque is the wall of the pre-existing temple. A "ghanta" (a large size bell) and a "swastik" symbol are inscribed on the wall, he said.
He further claimed the survey report says the roof of the basement is placed on pillars of temples of Nagar style.
"These evidence indicate that when the temple of Adivishwara was demolished by Aurangzeb in the 17th century, a grand temple was pre-existing there," Jain claimed.
Jain further said they would appeal in court for a survey of the wazu khana, where ablutions are performed before namaz.
Jain said that on the basis of the report, they would present their side by placing evidence before the court during the next hearing on February 6.
Earlier in the day, a total of 11 people from both Hindu and the Muslim sides applied in the court to get the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Meanwhile, in compliance with the 17 January order of the district judge court, District Magistrate S. Rajalingam has completed the process of taking the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque under his custody as the receiver.
As a representative of district magistrate , ADM (protocol) Prakash Chand reached the Gyanvapi mosque to attend a meeting with plaintiff and head priest of Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth temple Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas, his advocates and representatives of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM).
Chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sunil Verma was also present.
Later, the official entered the mosque premises and completed the basic formalities, including measurement of the southern cellar and displaying a notice board mentioning its custody by the receiver.
The process was completed prior to the hearing on Vyas suit, in which district Judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha on January 17 had ordered to appoint the DM of Varanasi as the receiver of the southern cellar of the mosque.
The court, on Thursday, fixed 29 January as the next date of hearing in this case, said Vyas’s advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi.
Making AIM a party, Vyas on 25 September, 2023 had filed a suit before the court of civil judge (senior division), seeking permission for worship of Shringar Gauri and other visible and invisible deities in the cellar of Gyanvapi mosque and appoint DM or any other suitable persons as the receiver of the southern cellar.
Few minutes after filing this suit before the civil judge (senior division) on 25 September, 2023, Vyas’s advocates moved another application before the court of the district judge seeking its transfer to his court, mentioning that it will deem fit in the interest of justice.
District judge had allowed the transfer of the case to his court on 19 October, 2023.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 26 Jan 2024, 8:27 AM