ASI report to be given to both sides in Gyanvapi case: Court

A Varanasi district court, on Wednesday, agreed to make the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) scientific survey report on the Gyanvapi Mosque complex available to both the Hindu and the Muslim sides. The concerned parties will have to submit an affidavit in this regard.

The development comes over a month after the ASI submitted its report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex before the district court in a sealed cover on 18 December.

After the report was submitted in the court, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi survey case, filed a petition before the court to make the ASI report public, arguing that the report "cannot be filed in a sealed cover".

However, the ASI had sought the postponement of the release of its Gyanvapi survey report to the public domain. The panel had urged a Varanasi district judge to delay the disclosure, fearing that the report's content to the public would be inappropriate and fuel rumours and misinformation.