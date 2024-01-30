AIM refutes ASI survey report on Gyanvapi Masjid

The Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), has termed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on its 'scientific study and survey' an attempt to "set a false narrative".

Based on the history available with the AIM, it claimed that this mosque was constructed in three phases, starting in the 15th century.

In its first detailed reaction to the ASI survey report, AIM joint secretary S.M. Yaseen said: “A detailed study of the ASI report is being done by legal experts and historians. But, after an initial study of the report, we have reached a conclusion that the facts and findings of the ASI report are not very different from the court commissioner survey conducted in May 2022. In the name of scientific study, a bid has been made to set a false narrative.”

“As per the history available with us, a rich man of Jaunpur, Sheikh Sulemani Mohaddis, had built the mosque on an open land in Gyanvapi in 804–42 Hijri (in the beginning of the 15th century). After this, Mughal emperor Akbar initiated expansion of the mosque as per the philosophy of Din-i-IIlahi and the ruins of the western wall are part of the same construction,” he continued.

He added that Aurangzeb ensured further expansion in the 17th century. This history is sufficient to make clear that the mosque existed before Aurangzeb, and it was built and expanded in three phases, he said.