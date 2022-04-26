Alwar temple demolition: Raj govt suspends Rajgarh SDO, 2 others

After facing flak, the Rajasthan government has suspended Rajgarh sub-divisional officer Keshav Meena, municipal EO Banwarilal Meena and Rajgarh municipal chairperson Satish Duharia in connection with the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in the name of removal of encroachment in Rajgarh, Alwar.



By suspending the Rajgarh Municipal chairperson, Sub-Divisional Officer and others, the state goverment is trying to send out a strict message, said officials.



As per information, Keshav Kumar Meena, the SDM of Alwar's Rajgarh, has been accused of demolishing the temple. The Personnel Department issued his suspension order. In fact, his transfer and suspension orders were taken out almost simultaneously.