Alwar: Three killed, 33 hurt in bus-truck collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Three people, including a bus driver, were killed and 33 passengers injured after a devastating collision between a passenger bus and a chemical-laden truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Alwar district early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred around 5:00 am near the Channel Number 100 interchange culvert in the Pinan area, when the bus travelling from Indore to Delhi rammed into a truck ahead of it. The impact left the front portion of the bus completely mangled and triggered panic among passengers, most of whom were asleep at the time.

Police said the deceased include the driver, his wife and their son. Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Reni. A three-year-old daughter of the driver survived with minor injuries and was later handed over to local authorities after receiving first aid.

Of the 33 injured, 31 were referred to hospitals in Alwar due to the severity of their condition, with several reported to be critical. Two others were treated locally. At the Pinan CHC, where the injured were first taken, only one doctor was on duty, who administered primary care before referring serious cases for advanced treatment.