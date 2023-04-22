Ambasamudram police torture: TN CB-CID begins probe

Elite CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Saturday took over the infamous Ambasamudram police torture case in which victims have accused the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh of "inflicting brutal torture" on them in custody.



The victims of Ambasamudram police torture had come out in the open and alleged that the 2020 batch IPS officer had plucked their teeth out with iron pliers and filled their mouths with blue metal, gravel, and beaten them till they bled.



Notably, police had taken into custody a few youths for fighting with each other. The youths were not habitual offenders and were either students or had completed their studies and a love affair issue of one of the group members had led to the fight with the opposing group leading to a fight between them. When in police custody, the ASP was charged with torturing them inhumanely by plucking their teeth and hitting on the private parts of two youths.