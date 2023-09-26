Amended IT rules against fake news give unfettered power to govt authority in absence of guidelines: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the recently amended Information Technology (IT) Rules against fake news on social media give "unfettered power" to a government authority in the absence of "guidelines and guardrails".

The Union government, on the other hand, assured the court that the Rules were not meant to curb free speech or humour and satire targeting the government, and do not bar anyone from criticizing even the prime minister.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing petitions filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, and Association of Indian Magazines against the Rules, terming them arbitrary and unconstitutional and claiming that they would have a chilling effect on the fundamental rights of citizens.