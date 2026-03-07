Amid Bihar political churn, Rabri Devi says Nitish Kumar should stay in the state

Political tensions in Bihar intensified on Saturday after senior leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) questioned reports suggesting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may seek election to the Rajya Sabha.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi arrived in Patna from New Delhi earlier in the day. While Lalu Prasad did not respond to questions from journalists at the airport, Rabri Devi spoke to reporters and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to sideline Kumar.

She claimed that the BJP was planning to send Kumar to the Rajya Sabha in order to remove him from the Chief Minister’s post and pave the way for the party to assume leadership of the state government.

“Nitish Kumar should remain the Chief Minister of Bihar,” Rabri Devi said, adding that any move to shift him to the Upper House would undermine the current political arrangement.

Speculation over Kumar’s future gained momentum after reports that he could file his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The possibility has fuelled debate within political circles about whether he might step down as Chief Minister and who could succeed him.

Opposition leaders argue that such a move could be part of a broader political strategy by the BJP to reshape the leadership structure in Bihar.