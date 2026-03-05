Bihar: Curtains fall on the Lalu–Nitish era as Nitish Kumar 'moves' to Rajya Sabha

After nearly two decades at the centre of Bihar’s politics, the curtain has fallen on the legislative career of chief minister Nitish Kumar, opening a new chapter in one of India’s most politically crucial states.

Though the move had been anticipated for some time, the moment still came with a sense of abrupt finality.

When the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar [first taking office in 2005 and continuing till 2026 excluding a brief 2000 stint] filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 5 March, emotions ran high among his supporters. Some broke down while insisting they would not allow him to leave Bihar’s politics.