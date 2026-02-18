Election Commission announces Rajya Sabha poll schedule for 37 seats

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday unveiled the timetable for biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha, with 37 seats across 10 states set to fall vacant in April 2026.

Polling will take place on 16 March between 9am and 4pm, with counting scheduled for 5pm the same day, the Commission said.

The formal notification for the elections will be issued on 26 February. Candidates may file their nominations until 5 March, while scrutiny of papers will be carried out on 6 March. The final date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as 9 March.

The seats becoming vacant are from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.